Toni Storm Announces She's All Elite, Introduces Herself Backstage On AEW Collision

If Toni Storm's return on the December 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and in-ring behavior on the December 13 episode of "AEW Rampage" sparked any confusion about her mental state, her antics on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" did not make matters any clearer. According to a post-match promo from Storm herself, she has only recently become "All Elite."

Shortly after her match against Shazza McKenzie on "Collision," Storm took the microphone and, confusingly, announced to the audience that she was "officially All Elite." The St. Louis crowd gave supportive, albeit slightly confused, cheers, and Storm showed no indication that she was aware of the past two years she's spent in AEW. Things became even more perplexing when Storm interrupted a backstage interview between Tony Schiavone and Thunder Rosa. Storm apologized for interrupting their backstage conversation before introducing herself, as if it was her first time meeting either party. There was no talk of upped chins or flying shoes as Storm threw up her rocker hand signs before stepping away.

After "Collision," AEW released a social media exclusive promo featuring Storm. She expressed her awe at being officially All Elite, and openly wished for a "Delorean," or time travel machine, to tell her younger self of her present wrestling career. Interestingly, Storm named Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, and Hikaru Shida as potential future opponents, thus complicating the details regarding her memory regression further. Storm ended her segment with an introduction to a backstage Mark Briscoe, who looked thoroughly confused at the whole interaction.

EXCLUSIVE: This must be a dream for Toni Storm... who can't wrap her mind around the reality that she is ALL ELITE 🤘 Hey is that @SussexCoChicken ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zoKq9mId7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

Fans remain confused regarding Storm's new storyline. Theories currently range from amnesia to a split personality, but neither Storm nor AEW have confirmed either of those propositions. As of writing, Storm has yet to be announced for any upcoming episodes of AEW programming.