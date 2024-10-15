Pro Wrestling Illustrated Announces Top 10 Of 2024's PWI Women's 250

Last month, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their yearly PWI 500 list that saw current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes finish in first place. Now it's time for the ladies to find out where they ranked on the Women's PWI 250.

'Timeless' Toni Storm was named the top spot in this year's list, after reigning over the AEW women's division for nine months. Despite starting out as a heel in 2023, she eventually became one of the most beloved characters in the entire company. Finishing second is TNA Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace, who had a breakout year in the mainstream thanks to her appearances in the 2024 Royal Rumble, as well as matches on "WWE NXT." Grace has been the queen of TNA's Knockout's division all year, holding the title since January 13, 2024.

The highest-ranking WWE star on the list is last year's winner Rhea Ripley, who fell to third place, as her WWE Women's World Champion reign ended due to injury. Outside of the top three, STARDOM's Maika finished in fourth after holding both the World of STARDOM and Artist of STARDOM Championships over the past 12 months. Round out the top five is Stephanie Vaquer, whose work in CMLL, NJPW, and eventually AEW made her one of the most talked about women in the industry, which earned her a place on the WWE roster in July.

The rest of the top ten saw Sareee finish in sixth, 2020 winner Bayley rank seventh, Willow Nightingale keep her 2023 spot of eighth place, current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May make her first top ten appearance in ninth, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena dropped three places from last year to tenth.