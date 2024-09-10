Pro Wrestling Illustrated Announces Top 10 Of 2024's PWI 500

It's that time of year again where Pro Wrestling Illustrated reveals its top 500 wrestlers list, representing who ruled the ring over the past 12 months. The timeframe used to measure each performer's success was August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, and the top ten has got the wrestling world talking. The man topping the PWI 500 for 2024 is none other than current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, his first time topping the list after reaching a career high of sixth in 2022. AEW's highest-placing wrestler follows up in spot two, as former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland takes the silver medal after becoming one of the company's top guys over the past year, beating out Will Ospreay, who placed third in what is also his best placement thus far after finishing seventh in 2021.

Outside of the top three, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the man who topped the 2023 PWI 500, Seth Rollins, finished in fourth after being the face of "WWE Raw," followed by NJPW's highest finisher Tetsuya Naito in fifth. Another former WWE World Heavyweight Champion placed in sixth, as Damian Priest earned the highest placement of his career so far, beating out former AEW World Champion MJF, who placed seventh, one spot lower than where he was in 2023.

Rounding out the top 10 is last year's third place finisher in Jon Moxley, who topped the list in 2020. In ninth place is current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who dropped five spots after finishing fourth last year, and closing out the top 10 is CMLL's highest finisher in Mistico, who reaches the top 10 for the first time since 2007 when he finished third.

