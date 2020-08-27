AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has made the cover of the annual PWI 500 issue.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced today that Moxley ranked #1 on the annual list of the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world.

Seth Rollins was ranked #1 in 2019.

The 2020 PWI 500 is a Collector's Issue as the list turns 30. Print copies can be ordered now on the PWI website.

Stay tuned for updates on the PWI 500 for this year. Below is the full cover of the issue with Moxley, along with a reply from MJF, who will challenge for the title at AEW All Out on September 5: