Tony Khan Likens AEW Storyline To Iconic Action Movie

The current top feud in AEW's women's division involves Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and challenger Riho. On a media call ahead of Worlds End, Tony Khan spoke highly of both Storm and Riho for their work, and compared their particular storyline to an early 2000s cult classic. "Right before I first started talking to Mariah — and it took a long time to get her visa done — so this is many, many months ago," Khan started. "I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the '50s, and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody's ever sunk their teeth in something."

After being shunned by Saraya and Ruby Soho and subsequently banished from The Outcasts, Storm's adoption of an old-Hollywood persona has led her to claim the Women's World Championship for a record-tying third time. "She has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I've ever seen, and "Timeless" Toni Storm has been amazing," Khan praised. Khan also spoke well of Riho, a mainstay in the AEW locker room, and the inaugural Women's World Champion. Khan cited her in-ring ability and overall likability as motivation to create a program with Storm. "I think somebody that can go out there and, from the very first "Dynamite," not only have great matches, but we've also seen somebody that delivers ratings, is Riho," Khan said.

As acclaimed as both women are, their history together is the defining feature of their championship feud. Riho was driven out by The Outcasts in April 2023, and while Riho has overcome Soho and Saraya, she has yet to hold a victory over Storm. Khan compared Riho's mission of vengeance to one of Quentin Taratino's most iconic movies. "I joke to all the women: you know, this really reminds me [of] Kill Bill!" Khan said. "'Cause, you know, they all put this woman down, and she's come back for revenge, and this group — they don't even like each other, the individual people, anymore. [The Outcasts] all have that in common, that Riho's coming for all of them."