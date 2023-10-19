AEW Personality Gives High Praise To Toni Storm For New 'Timeless' Character

All In was a significant night for AEW, particularly for Toni Storm. While she may have failed to capture the AEW Women's Championship, it ended up being a catalyst for her to completely shift character. Accidentally hitting Saraya's mother at ringside brought an end to her time in The Outcasts, and led to a more unhinged version of Storm being shown, channeling an old-school Hollywood actress who wants all of the spotlight on her.

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel," Mark Henry told "Hall Of Fame." "Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." Storm has shifted from her edgier, rock and roll gimmick of the past and it has paid off, which is reflected in the amount of TV time she is receiving. Storm has put in clever details to draw fan's attention, such as having a black-and-white entrance, or a silent movie moment when AEW goes to picture-in-picture to maintain the focus on her as she continues to feud with The Outcasts following their split.

Storm has become eccentric, with her "Chin up, t**s out" catchphrase catching on as well, and her backstage antics of throwing shoes at interviewers translating to a spot in her matches, linking all of her unique spots together. "She's got the attention of the wrestling world because of her personality, and the fact that she's doing something different that feels like her," Henry said.

