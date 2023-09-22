Why Bully Ray Is A Big Fan Of The Way AEW Is Presenting Toni Storm

Toni Storm's recent throwback character in AEW has helped elevate her popularity with the fans. Tony Khan believes she's doing the best work of her career in the moment and, on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared that he's a fan as well.

"I love what she's doing right now," he said. "The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it ... The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do."

Storm originally joined AEW in 2022 after requesting her release from WWE, and she continued showcasing her rock and roll edge. However, once Saraya signed on, they joined forces with fellow WWE alum Ruby Soho to form The Outcasts — targeting all of AEW's original women's wrestlers as a dominant heel trio. Storm captured the AEW Women's World Championship with them by her side, but losing the title prompted her new mental shift.

Storm started displaying more aggressive tendencies while also presenting as an old Hollywood blonde bombshell. That prompted her exodus from The Outcasts with the final nail in the coffin coming at All In and her title loss.

"I've been singing the praises of Toni Storm since 'NXT.' I have liked her since 'NXT,' I liked her when she came into AEW," he said. "Doesn't just have to do with the fact that I think Toni Storm is easy on the eyes — I like the way she presents her character. I think she has an 'it' factor. I like her wrestling ability, I like everything that's been presented from Toni Storm."

