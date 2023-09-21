Saraya Retains AEW Women's World Title Against Toni Storm On Dynamite Grand Slam

Toni Storm's closeup is postponed until further notice.

On Wednesday's "AEW Grand Slam," Saraya retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm in an emotional battle between the former friends. Storm made use of a high heel behind the referee's back, planted a kiss on Saraya's lips, and hit a Storm Zero to no avail, eventually going tailbone first into an exposed turnbuckle to lose to the Outcast leader. Saraya was conflicted throughout the match, initially opting not to smash Storm's head into an exposed turnbuckle, showing sympathy for the woman that she exiled from the Outcasts.

Saraya has been champion since AEW All In on Aug. 27, dethroning Hikaru Shida in a four-way match at the historic event that also involved Storm and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Storm earned a shot at Saraya's title last week, winning a four-way match of her own on "AEW Dynamite" to punch her ticket to Arthur Ashe Stadium.