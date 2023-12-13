AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Live Coverage (12/13): Moxley Faces Strickland, Golden Jets Speak

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for December 13, 2023!

Tonight will be AEW's "Winter Is Coming" edition of the show, and much like recent weeks, the focal point will be on the Continental Classic Gold League.

The main event of the show will see Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland collide in a highly anticipated clash. They're the only undefeated members of the Gold League, with each man having nine points so far, with tonight acting as the chance for one of them to take a clear advantage.

Mark Briscoe is no longer able to qualify for the next stage of the tournament, but he can still play spoiler. That's something he will aim to do this evening when he faces Jay Lethal in singles action.

Jay Lethal is in the same boat as Briscoe after losing all of his matches to this point, and he will continue to search for his first victory of the Continental Classic when he collides with RUSH.

Last week saw MJF attacked backstage by the Devil, and tonight fans will hear from Samoa Joe. He is set to face MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW World's End show, having plenty of personal investment in the situation.

Roderick Strong got himself out of his wheelchair last week, and he is being immediately thrust into action this evening as he is set to face Adam Page.

Chris Jericho will also be making his first appearance since being attacked by Big Bill and Ricky Starks. He and Kenny Omega are set to speak on the show, but what will the number one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team titles have to say?

Finally, after making a surprise return to AEW last week Riho will be back in action. She set her sights on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship last week, and tonight she will face Ruby Soho.

