Toni Storm's AEW Worlds End Opponent For Women's World Title Made Official On Dynamite

The first-ever AEW Women's World Champion is heading to AEW Worlds End, where she will have the chance to regain that title from Toni Storm.

During Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Riho defeated Saraya in a No. 1 Contenders match, landing a pair of running double knees in the closing moments of the contest. Following her victory, Storm got up from her position at the commentary desk to confront Riho in the ring; the champion mockingly employed a pair of opera glasses as she stared Riho down. While Riho momentarily got the upper hand over her with an attack, Mariah May clocked Riho from behind with the belt her idol holds, though Storm didn't seem terribly appreciative.

Riho became the inaugural AEW Women's Champion after defeating Nyla Rose on the first ever episode of "Dynamite" back in October 2019, but was later dethroned by "The Native Beast" a few months later in February 2020. In the years since, the intermittent AEW star has challenged Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for the title, but failed to regain it on both occasions.

As of writing, only two other matches have been announced for Worlds End: MJF putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe, and the finals of the Continental Classic, with the winners of the Blue and Gold Leagues facing off.