AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Live Coverage 12/20: MJF Returns, Continental Classic Continues, Saraya In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash" for December 20, 2023!

The mystery surrounding The Devil will intensify tonight as MJF is set to return for the first time since he was attacked backstage. He will be appearing alongside his AEW World's End opponent, Samoa Joe, as the two of them continue to seek answers on who the mystery person is.

Last week saw The Devil instruct their group to attack Adam Page, who was sent crashing through a car windshield, seemingly removing the cowboy as a potential answer to the question of who is behind the mask.

Elsewhere, the Continental Classic will be continuing with Gold League action taking place. Jay White requires a win to progress to the next stage, but he must go through the undefeated Jon Moxley to achieve that goal.

Swerve Strickland also needs to win this evening, and he will face RUSH in the tournament. However, a win for Strickland and White would lead to them and Moxley all drawing level on 12 points.

Another match in the tournament will pit Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe against each other. While neither man can qualify for the next stage, they will each be fighting to ensure that they don't finish winless.

Roderick Strong will also be back in action tonight as he continues to put his Neck Strong days behind him. After facing Page last week he will be going one on one with Komander tonight.

Saraya will also be stepping into the ring on the show to face an old Outcasts rival, Riho. She defeated Ruby Soho last week in her return match, and now she faces the Englishwoman with the winner earning an AEW Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm.

