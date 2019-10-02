Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Tonight features: Jon Moxley appearing live, Cody Rhodes takes on Sammy Guevara, Adam Page vs. PAC, MJF goes up against Brandon Cutler, Nyla Rose faces Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion, and The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz.

- Justin Roberts is out before the show goes live and welcomes everyone to the show. Roberts introduces Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur as the commentators for tonight's show.

- On TNT, Kenny Omega (who still seems out of it like in Being the Elite) and The Young Bucks hype tonight's match against Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz. In another locker room (a clean shaven) Jericho stands next to his partners to hype "the biggest match ever."

- Dark Match: Darby Allin defeated CIMA with a Coffin Drop.

Darby Allin def CIMA via pinfall with the Coffin Drop in about ten minutes before the #AEW TV taping begins.



Crowd was VERY into Darby, CIMA played the heel role well. Fun opener to get the crowd going.








