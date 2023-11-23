MJF To Defend AEW World Title Against Samoa Joe At Worlds End PPV In Long Island

MJF has unpaid debts and Samoa Joe came to Chicago to collect.

On "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe reminded AEW World Champion MJF that he only backed up the ROH Tag Team Champion in his match against The Gunns because he was promised a rematch for MJF's title. The former ROH World Television Champion goaded the champion into offering a title match on that very "Dynamite," but Joe felt that MJF wasn't 100% and wanted to give the champion time to heal up, thus the two will face off at AEW Worlds End in Long Island, NY on December 30. MJF is still nursing a sore body after he was attacked by The Gunns at Full Gear, which led to a brief hospitalization before MJF hijacked an ambulance and wrestled a whole title match.

Joe recently relinquished the ROH TV Title in hopes of narrowing his focus on MJF's world title. MJF is currently ROH World Tag Team Champion but lacks a partner, as Adam Cole is recovering from surgery to repair an ankle injury, which Cole suffered in Joe and MJF's initial world title match at "AEW Grand Slam."