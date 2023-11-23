AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/22: Continental Classic Begins, AEW Full Gear Fallout

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 22, 2023!

This show will feature all of the fallout from AEW's Full Gear, as storylines are set to continue, while other people will be looking for something new following their victories at the weekend.

The main focal point of tonight's episode will be the fact that the Continental Classic is getting underway. Tony Khan confirmed all 12 participants earlier today, and the first three matches will be happening on this show. Jay White will look to rebound after losing the AEW Full Gear main event as he faces RUSH, meanwhile Jay Lethal will also be trying to respond to defeat as he competes against Swerve Strickland.

Finally, Mark Briscoe will be in action as part of the tournament against Jon Moxley – who is set to be in an angry mood after failing to regain his AEW International Championship at the weekend. All three of those matches are part of the Gold League.

Aside from that, the fallout from MJF's two successful title defenses will likely be felt as he looks ahead to what is next for him as a performer when he talks to the fans. Another success story from the weekend was Toni Storm, and she is set to give an acceptance speech this evening after becoming the AEW Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage will be rechristening Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne after they were defeated at AEW Full Gear by Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin, with the TNT Champion hoping for a fresh start.

In the women's division, there will be a triple-threat match between Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Anna Jay. Elsewhere, there will be six-man tag team action as Orange Cassidy, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata face Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Jake Hager.

