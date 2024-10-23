WWE, TKO, Vince & Linda McMahon Face Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Former Ring Boys

A new civil lawsuit regarding sexual assault has been filed against Vince McMahon, his wife Linda McMahon, WWE, and its parent company TKO. Law firm DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed the lawsuit on behalf of five anonymous clients, who are accusing former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips of sexual abuse against minors.

The firm's press release announcing the lawsuit reveals that the clients are all former "ring boys" — underage boys who were brought on to help assemble the ring before WWE matches in the 1980s and into the 1990s. According to the lawsuit, Phillips groomed and sexually assaulted the children, with both Vince and Linda McMahon said to be aware of what was occurring without taking any action to stop it.

Another ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, from former WWE employee Janel Grant, is credited with bringing more attention to the former CEO's actions and inspiring the accusers to come forward. Additionally, today's press release states that the FBI has already uncovered at least 10 individuals who were victims of Phillips, and there are likely many more who have yet to speak out.

This story will be updated shortly with more information.