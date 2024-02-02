Report: Federal Prosecutors Actively Investigating Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon, who was last week accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault by former WWE employee Janel Grant, is reportedly being investigated by federal authorities. According to the Wall Street Journal, individuals close to the investigation have revealed that New York prosecutors have spoken with women who have accused the 78-year-old of sexual misconduct. That investigation is said to have been going on in "recent months." WSJ reached out to WWE about the matter, but the promotion did not respond.

Last summer, federal agents issued a search warrant for McMahon's phone. They also served a subpoena relating to allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and discrimination against past and present WWE employees. WSJ claims that the grand jury subpoena "offers the first window into the investigation, which began in 2022." It reportedly includes details of alleged hush-money payments made to those who accused McMahon of sexual misconduct, as well as communications between him and his accusers, including Grant.

Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit against McMahon, WWE's former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself on January 25, just days before the promotion's Royal Rumble event at St. Petersburg, Florida's, Tropicana Field. The following day, after one of WWE's key sponsors Slim Jim paused their involvement with the organization, McMahon tendered his resignation from TKO (WWE's parent company), where he was a board member and Executive Chairman. Slim Jim has since reactivated its partnership with WWE. Despite resigning, McMahon has denied the allegations and has vowed to clear his name. Meanwhile, Laurinaitis has claimed that he is also a victim in the McMahon case.