John Laurinaitis Seemingly Confirms Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He's Also A Victim

Last Thursday, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinitis outlining allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and a number of other abuses. McMahon has since resigned from his corporate positions at TKO Group Holdings despite denying the accusations against him. Laurinitis, on the other hand, has seemingly confirmed the allegations against McMahon — though not the allegations against himself.

According to a statement provided by Laurinitis' lawyer, Edward Brennan (via VICE News), the former WWE Head of Talent Relations maintains that he is a victim in this case, much like the plaintiff, Janel Grant.

"Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in court, not the media," Brennan wrote on Laurinaitis' behalf. "Like the plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out."

When Brennan was then asked to clarify whether he was claiming McMahon was the predator in this case, he wrote, "Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them."

As cited in the lawsuit, Laurinaitis was named as one of the men that McMahon allegedly recruited for Grant to regularly have sex with, both with and without McMahon himself involved. Grant was supposedly told to create "explicit content" for Laurinaitis, who she also claims raped her alongside McMahon inside Laurinaitis' office in WWE Headquarters. Grant's lawsuit charges Laurinaitis with civil battery, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000.