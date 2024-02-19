Former WWE Ring Boy To Give Interview About Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson And Others

After many, many years, and amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, a former WWE ring boy is coming forward to tell his story about the alleged abuse that went on in the company in the early 1990s. The first part of the interview, which is hosted by Lee Cole, the brother of former WWE ring boy Tom Cole, who took his own life in February 2021, is set to drop this evening at 7 p.m. EST on the "Wrestling with the Devil A Lee Cole 111 Podcast" YouTube channel. Tom had previously accused former WWE wrestler Terry Garvin, former WWE ring announcer Mel Philips, and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The synopsis for tonight's interview reveals that the interviewee is called Shawn, and he's a 23-year military veteran and former policeman. During the interview, he will discuss Garvin, Philips, Patterson, and McMahon. This will be his first discussion about what happened to him as a ring boy in WWE, and he will also shed some light on what others experienced.

Garvin, Phillips, and Patterson were all accused of sexually harassing underage ring boys. All three men resigned from WWE soon after, with only Patterson later returning to the promotion. Shortly after Tom took his own life, his brother hit out at McMahon and his former wife, Linda McMahon, on social media, claiming the pair let child molesters work for WWE and did everything in their power to cover it up. An out-of-court settlement was reached with Tom after allegations were made.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.