Janel Grant Spokesperson Talks Vince McMahon Case, NDAs

It is believed that only a "tip of the iceberg" number of stories regarding Vince McMahon have come out following the start of the Janel Grant lawsuit. The latest development from Grant's legal team came on October 15, when a motion was filed against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness. Grant's spokesperson Kendra Barkoff Lamy joined "Wrestlenomics" and discussed the ongoing McMahon case.

"The Wall Street Journal reported that there were at least 4 settlements totaling $12 million to former employees over these same similar issues: sexual assault in the workplace, sexual harassment in the workplace, and so there were at least those 4," Lamy said. "We have heard sort of anecdotally from others that there are additional NDAs out there ... a lot of times these women don't even, and men too, don't even feel like they can say, and part of what their NDAs do say is that you can't even acknowledge that you have an NDA to begin with." Lamy said Grant's legal team have collected experiences told by former WWE employees about the toxic work environment that existed and could still exist, wanting the NDAs waived if there is nothing to hide. Lamy also said that if WWE wants to clean up this mess, then they should allow their former employees to speak freely.

"There's a reason why she's going after the organization as a whole," Lamy explained, "It is because, again, as an organization, as a company, you are responsible for protecting your employees." Grant's lawsuit is still on hold while the U.S. Department of Justice investigates McMahon.

