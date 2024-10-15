Janel Grant Renews Efforts For Peak Wellness Medical Records In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Attorneys for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee whose lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE is currently stayed pending a federal investigation, announced Tuesday they have submitted a new legal filing against Dr. Carlon Colker and his medical clinic, Peak Wellness, in Connecticut state court. Grant's team alleges that Colker and Peak Wellness have been wrongfully withholding Grant's medical records from her time as a patient, claiming that despite repeated requests, they have provided only "inaccurate and incomplete" records. The filing seeks to compel the release of the full records, as well as communications with Vince McMahon that are relevant to Grant's original lawsuit; it also identifies Colker and Peak Wellness as "Celebrity Doctor" and "Alternative Clinic," respectively, in that lawsuit.

Grant and Colker have been exchanging legal actions for months now, ever since Grant filed a motion of discovery against Colker and Peak Wellness back in July. Later that month, McMahon filed a motion arguing that the discovery petition should result in the lifting of the court-ordered stay on the lawsuit; the motion was ultimately struck down. Colker, meanwhile, filed his own discovery petition against Grant in August, only to withdraw it a month later. Grant's new legal filing includes several arguments against those complaints as part of its bid to compel the release of Grant's medical records.

The new filing is the first confirmation that Colker and Peak Wellness appear in Grant's first complaint, where she alleges that McMahon aggressively directed her to the clinic while she was a WWE employee and put her in the care of Colker, with whom McMahon was in regular communication, as a means of control. Grant also alleges that Colker medicated her with unknown substances, and that she was subject to degrading sexual abuse at the hands of McMahon and a Peak Wellness physical therapist.

