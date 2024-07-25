Vince McMahon Files Motion To Lift Court-Ordered Stay In Janel Grant-WWE Lawsuit

After a federal judge granted a stay in Janel Grant's civil suit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and various others for sexual harassment, abuse, and trafficking, Grant brought a suit against her former physician Dr. Carlon M. Colker. According to new filings in the case, representatives for McMahon feel that Grant's efforts to gain medical records from Colker violate the six-month stay that was granted earlier this year.

"Today's motion is in response to Ms. Grant's flagrant violation of the federal Stay Order," Jessica Taub Rosenberg, partner at Akin Gump and counsel to Vince McMahon wrote. "After telling the Federal Court that she would pause her lawsuit, Ms. Grant immediately violated the Stay Order seeking one-sided discovery for her own benefit. Her lawyer told the media that the information sought in the new Connecticut state action is 'to assist in our claims in the federal action.' We are asking the federal Court to ensure that Plaintiff abides by the Court's order and if she does not that civil contempt and financial sanctions may result."

While McMahon's team was filing their motion regarding Grant's efforts to obtain medical records, Dr. Colker's representative filed a Notice To Appear in Grant's case against Colker and his practice Peak Wellness, Inc., meaning they intend to cooperate with Grant's motion. Grant is seeking records as during her time under McMahon's employ she was allegedly given treatments by Colker, a physician for McMahon, the substance of which Grant was allegedly unaware of at the time of treatment.

