Report: Federal Investigation Into Vince McMahon Also Includes WWE, John Laurinaitis

Days after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon alleging that McMahon sexually abused and exploited her before and during her tenure with the company, reports indicated that McMahon, the now former chairman of WWE, was being investigated by federal authorities. On Thursday, a new report from Deadline suggested that the government has since expanded their investigation to include two other parties implicated in the lawsuit — WWE and WWE's former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

"In a sealed filing today, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York presented material to the federal court of a probe they have opened into the disgraced McMahon, World Wrestling Entertainment and the WWE's ex-head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis," Deadline wrote. This is the first time any reporting has suggested either Laurinaitis or WWE are under federal investigation.

According to Grant, Laurinaitis was one of the men recruited by McMahon for her to regularly have sex with, both with and without McMahon's presence. Grant also alleged that she was instructed to create "explicit content" for Laurinaitis. Charges cited against Laurinaitis include intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, civil battery, and violation of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000.

News of this extended federal investigation comes in the wake of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York filing a notice of appearance in Grant's case. As such, the proceedings of Grant's lawsuit have been paused in accordance with a non-public investigation, with the cooperation of Grant and her attorney.