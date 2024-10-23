Shawn Michaels Shares Excitement For WWE NXT Booking The ECW Arena

With the 2024 Presidential Election set to take place on Tuesday, November 5, "WWE NXT" is looking to avoid the date by moving the next night. And they'll be doing so in a big way, holding a show live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the old ECW Arena, the legendary site that once served as the home for, you guessed it, ECW during the 1990s. Naturally, "NXT's head honcho Shawn Michaels is pretty excited about all of it.

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday, including former ECW stalwart Bully Ray, Michaels described "NXT" running the ECW arena as "huge." But not only that, it's imperative to Michaels that the show attempt to capture the original spirit of ECW's time in the arena, in a way that WWE perhaps attempted at times in the past, but didn't quite nail down.

"There's always been, I think, in the eyes of the WWE, and certainly in my eyes, how can we do that [ECW] again, and at least do our best to come close to capturing that moment," Michaels said. "And there are times, as you know, we tried with the WWE, and it was very, very good. But I think it has to be...it has to mimic something similar to what you all were doing. A bunch of young guys, again, just going out there and letting it fly. And I think 'NXT' kind of encapsulates all of that."

