Bully Ray Reacts To WWE NXT Show Announced For ECW Arena

The first November episode of "WWE NXT" has officially been moved to the sixth, a Wednesday, and is set to take place at the iconic ECW Arena for one night only. As a legend of ECW himself, Bully Ray reacted to the news on "Busted Open Radio," and explained why he believes this will be a great move for the brand.

"NXT' is the right brand; that intimate feel in it is gonna be amazing for those 'NXT' talent," Bully explained. The veteran further noted that the United States election would have likely drawn the majority of the viewership away that Tuesday, so moving the show to Wednesday would make sense, and it also gives them an opportunity to directly compete with "AEW Dynamite." "Just that alone creates the urgency of: Oh my God, 'NXT' is in the ECW Arena, what is going to happen?"

Bully then surmised that performing in the ECW Arena will likely be a bucket list item for a lot of the stars on the "NXT" roster, as well as many wrestlers in the industry. Because of this, he believes that those performing that night will be stepping up their game. "If 'NXT' gets that crowd that I think they're going to get? If that show comes together creatively the way that crowd could be? It's gonna be an incredible experience on your television set," Bully noted. Additionally, Bully said that he thinks the atmosphere in the arena will be special, and explained that the layout of the arena itself will allow practically every fan to appear on-camera, allowing anyone in attendance to be part of the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"