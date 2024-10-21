WWE Announces Special Wednesday NXT At Former ECW Arena

"WWE NXT" is going back on the road again this November and it's been officially announced that the developmental brand will make its debut at one of the most iconic venues in wrestling: the ECW Arena.

In a press release put out by WWE, the company confirmed that the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will host the Wednesday, November 6, episode of "NXT" that will air live on The CW. The show will be shown on the Wednesday rather than its usual Tuesday timeslot due to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election coverage, and will be "NXT's" first time in Philadelphia since Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Tickets for the show go on sale on October 22 at 12 p.m. ET, with an exclusive pre-sale taking place two hours earlier.

"The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue," WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said. The show will also see "NXT" go head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," much like the show did on October 8, when "NXT" dominated "Dynamite" in the ratings. However, "NXT" will be at a disadvantage this time around as AEW's flagship show will have the benefit of airing in its regular timeslot.

The November 6 episode of "NXT" will also be the first WWE live event to take place at the 2300 Arena in 18 years, with the last being an "ECW" house show on June 24, 2006. This took place just under two weeks after the company revived the company as a permanent third brand.