AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Title Tuesday 10/8/2024

"AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday" hit a new low in both overall viewership and ratings in the show's history, with viewership dropping by more than half compared to the previous week.

The October 8 edition of the show was viewed by just an average of 329,000 viewers, a 52 percent drop from the October 2 "Dynamite" show, as per "WrestleNomics." The show was pre-empted to Tuesday this week, which seems to have affected viewership negatively, but previous pre-empted shows of "Dynamite" in October 2022 and 2023 delivered overall viewerships of 752,000 and 609,000, respectively. The key demographic ratings also slumped significantly, dropping to a 0.10 rating — a 50 percent decline from 0.20 last week. The report highlighted that this marks the lowest overall viewership and ratings in the show's history.

The show was down 53 percent in overall viewership when compared with the trailing four-week average, while the ratings were down 55 percent for the same metric. The viewership and ratings for "Dynamite" for the month are also down by 18 percent and 29 percent respectively, when compared with the same period last year.

The first hour of this week's "Dynamite" went head-to-head with "WWE NXT," which aired its second show on The CW Network, and raked in much higher viewership and ratings than AEW's flagship show.

This past week's "Dynamite" was the go-home show for Saturday's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Tuesday's show featured Mercedes Mone successfully defending her TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Championships against Emi Sakura, Willow Nightingale becoming the #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship, the return of Daniel Garcia, and Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta defeating PAC and Claudio Castagnoli in the main event.

