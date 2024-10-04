AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/2/2024

AEW announced their brand new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery on Wednesday before celebrating the fifth anniversary of "AEW Dynamite," which featured Britt Baker's return to Pittsburgh, the return of Jay White, and the AEW debut of Shelton Benjamin. But were "Dynamite's" ratings anything to celebrate?

According to Wrestlenomics, the October 2 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 680,000 viewers, down 3% from the 702,000 viewers the "Grand Slam" episode averaged the previous week. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show earned a 0.20, a 13% drop from the 0.23 number earned seven days earlier. According to The Programming Insider, 0.20 puts "Dynamite" in seventh place for the night when it comes to all primetime shows that aired on cable, with two MLB Wild Card games taking first and second, a three-hour Fox News block rounding out the top five, and MTV's "The Challenge" beating "Dynamite" to sixth place.

Even with a 31-minute overrun, "Dynamite" was soundly beaten by "WWE NXT's" debut on The CW in both viewership and the 18-49. In fact, the overrun ended up hurting "Dynamite's" overall average rating; the show started with 801,000 viewers with Will Ospreay and Ricochet's AEW International Championship match, but by the time Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson's match started, the viewership would drop to 642,000. That number would only decrease as the match went past 10pm EST, with the show eventually finishing with 561,000 viewers.

