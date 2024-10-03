Konosuke Takeshita Ends AEW Dynamite Title Match Via DQ, Is Reportedly Set For Push

The International Championship match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet ended in a no-contest during the "AEW Dynamite" fifth-anniversary show, following interference from Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita attacked his former Don Callis Family member in Ospreay after the match had already been restarted to cause a disqualification; Ospreay looked to have the match won after a Hidden Blade but for the fact his shoulders were also down on the mat, ruling the bout as a double-pin draw.

However, Tony Khan announced via Justin Roberts that the match was to be restarted, spurring on a second wind for both competitors that was similarly cut down with a Hidden Blade from Ospreay to Ricochet. That was when Takeshita set upon Ospreay, throwing the match out and effectively severing the civility between the International Champion and Don Callis' stable. Ospreay's friend, Kyle Fletcher and Callis were both shown to leave the show prior the opening bout.

Fightful Select has reported that Takeshita is being eyed for a significant push in the near future, so it's both possible and likely that his budding feud with Ospreay will be a part of that. It was noted that this is set to be his biggest push to-date, and is tipped to lead to an important pay-per-view spot.

