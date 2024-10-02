AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 10/2 - Title Vs. Title Match, Britt Baker Takes On Serena Deeb & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for the "AEW Dynamite" 5th Year Anniversary special on October 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia!

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada will be putting the AEW World Championship and AEW Continental Championships on the line respectively tonight as they collide in a Title vs. Title Match. If the bout exceeds twenty minutes, then Okada's title will no longer be on the line and the two will only be battling over Danielson's title.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be competing in her first match since unsuccessfully challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW All In back in August as she squares off with Serena Deeb. Although they've previously teamed with one another on the September 14, 2022 episode of "Dynamite" and met in the ring in a Four-Way Match for the AEW Women's World Championship the following week on September 21, this will be the first time that they've met in the ring in single's competition.

Will Ospreay will be defending the AEW International Championship for the first time since retaining against PAC at AEW All Out on September 7 as Ricochet challenges him for his title. The two men have come face-to-face a handful of times backstage over the course of the last few weeks. Elsewhere, "Hangman" Adam Page will be going head-to-head with Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang following a physical confrontation on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday.

