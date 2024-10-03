Jay White Returns, Attacks Hangman Page On AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary Episode

Former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White made his return to television on "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he saved fellow Bang Bang Gang member Juice Robinson from the wrath of "Hangman" Adam Page. White ran out following Robinson's loss to Page, after he took a Buckshot Lariat and ate the pinfall. Following the match, Page took off his belt, complete with belt buckle, and used it to choke out Robinson before his stablemate could make the save.

White's music hit and he blindsided Page with a clothesline. Page escaped the ring and White checked on Robinson before going after him into the crowd. White beat down on Page with chops, then sent him crashing through a table propped up on a barricade. White helped Robinson to his feet and both men made their way up the ramp, with White keeping his eyes on "Hangman."

It was reported back in August that White was fully healthy and expected back on television "immediately." The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was out of action due to a foot injury. His last match before his time off was a loss to Page on the July 6 episode of "AEW Collision" in the semifinals for the Owen hart Foundation Tournament.

