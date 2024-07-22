Update On Jay White's AEW Absence

The Bang Bang Gang were forced to vacate the AEW Unified World Trios Championship after Jay White picked up an injury that forced him out of action. Juice Robinson and The Gunns tried to reclaim the titles against The Patriarchy only to fail, continuing the group's run of bad luck. Furthermore, it turns out that White's injury is legitimate as opposed to a storyline setback, according to Fightful Select.

Advertisement

As of this writing, details about White's injury have yet to be confirmed, so it remains to be seen what he's suffering from and how long he'll be out of action for. However, the former NJPW ace has been out of action since his loss to Adam Page in the men's Owen Hart Tournament semi-final on the June 24 edition of "AEW Collision."

This marks the latest White absence from AEW television. Earlier this year, he was forced to do pre-taped promos due to visa issues that prevented him from entering Canada. However, he returned in time to participate in the aforementioned tournament. White officially joined AEW in 2023 after making sporadic appearances for the promotion while he was still with NJPW. Since then, he's mostly teamed with his cohorts in the Bang Bang Gang, aka Bullet Club Gold, feuding with teams such as The Acclaimed and FTR.

Advertisement

White isn't the only AEW star to suffer an injury setback lately, as Skye Blue got legitimately hurt on the latest episode of "Collision." Similar to White, how serious her injury is remains to be seen.