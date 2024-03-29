Backstage Report On Why Jay White Hasn't Been On AEW TV Recently

Jay White's last match in AEW was during the "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" special, where he successfully competed against Darby Allin. Since then, White has only been involved in backstage promos, leading fans to question his trajectory in the company. However, according to "Fightful Select," there's a legitimate reason for his absence.

The report from Fightful points out how White's recent segments on television have only been pre-taped promos alongside Bullet Club Gold. Curious, Fightful reached out to AEW, and was told that White hasn't been appearing live because his work visa prohibits him from working in Canada at this stage. The report then noted that White will be brought back to TV as soon as AEW finishes up its current Canadian tour and returns to the US. Notably, after defeating Allin in their match, White and the rest of Bullet Club Gold attacked him only for The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to interfere. The two teams then ended their shaky alliance, and White and the Gunns attacked the AEW World Trios Champions. This storyline will likely be picked up in the ring as soon as the promotion returns stateside, but since then Max Caster has taken shots at White, claiming he has "no aura."

The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" have been reigning as Trios Champions since August 2023, and will undoubtedly put the titles on the line against Bullet Club Gold sometime soon. This could open the window for White to gain his first AEW-branded title, and for The Gunns to yet again hold gold following their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.