Legitimate Skye Blue Injury Causes AEW Collision Match To Be Stopped

Update 7/20/24 8:46 EST: In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), AEW CEO Tony Khan said Blue suffered an ankle injury and was being evaluated.

Hopefully AEW fans don't believe in bad omens, because a legitimate injury to an up-and-coming competitor is an unfortunate way to kick off the promotion's residency in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night's "AEW Collision." In the second match of the evening, Skye Blue was set to take on former three-time AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida. Just a few minutes into the contest, however, Blue took a crossbody from Shida to the outside and didn't get back up. After being evaluated by the ringside medical staff, the match was called off, with Shida being awarded the victory.

The exact nature of the injury is unclear as of this writing, but as Nigel McGuinness pointed out on commentary, it seemed to involve the leg or lower body of Blue, who was clearly unable to stand. "Collision" went to commercial following the injury, with the action clearly expected to continue in picture-in-picture. Instead, viewers could see Shida trying to buy time for Blue to be examined, only to ultimately leave the ring and walk back up the ramp. By the time the commercial break ended, it was clear the match wouldn't be continuing, and Shida was announced as the winner due to referee stoppage.