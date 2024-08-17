Backstage Update On Injury Status Of Former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White

Some positive news recently broke about AEW's Adam Cole beginning to work his way back from injury, but another absent AEW star won't have to wait as long as Cole to return to the ring. According to Fightful Select, The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White is fully healthy and is expected back on AEW TV imminently. The former AEW World Trios Champion and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had been out of action due to a foot injury and last wrestled on the July 6 episode of "AEW Collision," losing to "Hangman" Adam Page in the semifinals of the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

White was one-third of the trios champions when he suffered the injury; while it initially appeared Juice Robinson would take his place under the Freebird Rule, the championships were ultimately vacated and won by The Patriarchy — Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch. The Bang Bang Gang will reportedly have the chance to win the belts back at Wembley Stadium in London as part of All In 2024, in a trios title match that will supposedly also involve The House of Black.