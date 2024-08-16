Backstage Update On AEW's Adam Cole, Potential Return From Injury

In September, Adam Cole broke his ankle in multiple places and required surgery after running out during "Dynamite: Grand Slam" to help former friend, MJF, in a match against Samoa Joe, when the pair were ROH World Tag Team Champions. Cole appeared at Double or Nothing in May and was confronted by a returning MJF, providing a small degree of resolution to their feud before MJF's recent heel turn, but he had been taken off the road in recent months after traveling seemed to be hindering his healing progress to get back in the ring. Now, it seems he's one step closer to a return.

According to Fightful Select, Cole was backstage for the August 14 edition of "AEW Dynamite," a positive sign for his recovery from injury. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Cole could be getting back to his return training possibly as soon as next week, according to the talk backstage. As of this writing there's still no word on when Cole will be ready to come back.

Prior to his former tag team partner coming out at Double or Nothing Cole made a promise to the crowd that once his ankle was healed, he was going to "give the devil his due," which prompted MJF's return. Back in July, AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on Cole's injury and said he was "recovering," but he couldn't give the exact time table on his return. Cole's last match was at All Out 2023, when he and MJF successfully defended the ROH tag titles against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

