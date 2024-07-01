AEW President Tony Khan Gives Update On Adam Cole's Injury

Since joining AEW at All Out 2021, Adam Cole has experienced some incredible highs and also some unfortunate lows. Less than a year into his AEW run, Cole was sidelined after suffering two consecutive concussions, which kept him out for almost a year and nearly put an end to his wrestling career. Upon returning, Cole regained his momentum thanks to a storyline with MJF, only for Cole to break his ankle in September, sidelining him again.

Advertisement

During an appearance on "Wrestling Observer Radio" over the weekend, AEW owner Tony Khan talked about Adam Cole's health struggles, confirming that Cole's injury had altered some of AEW's original plans for him and MJF during the latter stages of 2023. Khan put over Cole's success in AEW when he has been healthy, and offered a vague update on Cole's status.

"I can't wait until Adam Cole can come back," Khan said. "I can't give you the exact time table, but he will be back. And I'm looking forward to it. It'll be great to have Adam Cole back in the ring. He is recovering, and I can't wait to have him back."

As Khan noted, Cole had maintained something of a presence even following his ankle injury, including being revealed as the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom stable at AEW Worlds End this past December. His most recent appearance for AEW, which saw Cole walking on his own power, was at Double or Nothing, where he was confronted and attacked by a returning MJF, seemingly writing Cole off TV for the next several months.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription