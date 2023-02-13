Adam Cole's Official Return To AEW Programming Announced

After suffering a potentially career-threatening concussion at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, Adam Cole returned in January to raucous applause during an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Now, fans are looking forward to when he will make his way back to television. Fortunately, they won't have to wait much longer.

This afternoon, AEW announced Cole's impending return with a tweet, saying "It's almost time for story time with Adam Cole and Renee Paquette BayBay! What will Cole say? How baller will Renee's outfit be? Find out live Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS." As for when Cole will wrestle next, that remains a mystery. His last match took place at the aforementioned Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022 — a loss in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship between him, Adam "Hangman" Page, Kazuchika Okada, and eventual winner Jay White. The concussion Cole suffered during the match led to a rushed finished, which saw White pin him in order to retain his championship.

While he has yet to win championship gold within his current promotion, Cole was the victor of last year's men's Owen Hart Cup — beating the likes of Dax Harwood, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe along the way. And while Cole's been sidelined for months, AEW President Tony Khan has committed to making sure that he'd be nothing short of 100 percent before returning to in-ring action. Prior to the lengthy layoff, Cole had been fairly heavily involved in AEW's programming following his debut at All Out 2021.