MJF & Adam Cole Retain ROH World Tag Team Titles In AEW All Out Opener

When the bell rang to signal the end of AEW All Out's opening match, MJF and Adam Cole were still your Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. The team known as Better Than You Bay Bay defeated Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order in the PPV opener after hitting their signature double clothesline. At one point, MJF was taken to the back due to a (kayfabe) neck injury, leaving Cole to fight off Dark Order alone, but MJF returned to the match late to tag in and help Cole retain the belts.

Dark Order won the opportunity to challenge for the titles by winning a tag team battle royal on Friday's "AEW Rampage." Interestingly, neither Roderick Strong nor The Kingdom — Matt Taven and Mike Bennett — made an appearance during or after the match, despite being involved in a heated promo segment with Cole on the most recent "AEW Dynamite." Instead, the post-match angle involved MJF getting into it with ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in a callback to an old interaction between the two when MJF was used as an extra during one of Joe's "NXT" Championship reigns.