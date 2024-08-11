Christian Sabotages AEW Trios Title Contender's Match, No Challenger Named For Wembley

Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" saw the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and The Gunns) and the House of Black compete in a No. 1 Contender's match for the World Trios Championship. By the time the show went off the air, both teams were laid out, the match was ruled a no-contest, and The Patriarchy, the reigning World Trios Champions, had their fill of violence thanks to some steel chairs.

Advertisement

Christian Cage, armed with a referee-striped turtleneck, oversaw the main event match between as a guest referee. No one team fully assumed control of the chaotic six-man tag team match. In the final moments of the match, all six individuals hit their finishers and signatures in quick succession, leaving all participants laid out in the ring. Cage began his 10-count — customary for instances in which all wrestlers are down — and the stakes were high as all participants struggled to find the strength to get up. At the count of nine, Matthews barely managed to struggle to his feet, only to be met with a spear from Cage. Cage sprang back up after the move, and finished his ten-count to end the match in a no-contest. The Patriarchy soon arrived with steel chairs in hand, and chaos broke out in the ring. The last moments of "Collision" saw Cage drive Black's face into a steel chair via a Killswitch.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of a definitive winner, recent reports indicate that a triple threat Trios title match between The Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and the Patriarchy is scheduled for All In. Reportedly, The Lucha Brothers and Death Triangle were slated to be The Patriarchy's next challengers, but Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo appear to be leaving AEW once their contracts expire. As of writing, the Patriarchy have held their titles for just over 20 days.