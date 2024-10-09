AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Live Coverage 10/8 - Danielson & Yuta Vs. PAC & Castagnoli, Number One Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Title Tuesday on October 8, 2024, coming to you live from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on a special night and start time of 9 PM ET!

Mariah May's challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 12 will be determined tonight, as Willow Nightingale will be going head-to-head with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Number One Contenders Match. Nightingale has come face-to-face with May a handful of times over the last few weeks while Baker defeated Serena Deeb during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" in her first match since August.

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will be joining forces with one third of the current AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta to square off with the other two thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions and Yuta's former allies PAC and Claudio Castagnoli. Tensions between the four men along with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir have been running high since Moxley, PAC, and Castagnoli turned their back on Danielson and Yuta at AEW All Out, culminating last week when they all found themselves involved in a physical and verbal altercation in the closing moments of last week's show.

Additionally, Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Championships on the line as she defends against Emi Sakura. This will be Sakura's first time competing in an AEW ring since coming up short to Yuka Sakazaki on the April 20 edition of "AEW Rampage".