WWE NXT Ratings Report: 10/8/2024

The October 8 edition of "WWE NXT," the second week of the show airing on The CW, saw a slight decline in viewership, but the brand still outperformed "AEW Dynamite" in both viewership and ratings, which aired the same day.

This past week's "NXT" had an overall average viewership of 874,000 viewers, which is a 2 percent decline from the developmental brand's debut on The CW the previous week. But, the show's viewership was 24 percent higher than the trailing four-week average, while it witnessed a 10 percent gain in viewership when comparing October 2024 viewership with the same period in 2023. However, the October 8 show saw an 8 percent decline in the key 18-49 demographic rating from the previous week, dropping to 0.24 from 0.26. Like the overall viewership numbers, "NXT" has performed better in the key demographic ratings in October 2024 compared to 2023, with a 9 percent increase in that metric.

This week's "Dynamite," pre-empted to Tuesday, performed poorly compared to "NXT," attracting just 329,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. It should be noted, however, that "NXT" and "Dynamite" went head-to-head for only one hour this week, during "NXT's" second hour.

"NXT" seemingly benefited from the appearances of main roster stars like Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill — who teamed with Kelani Jordan to face Fatal Influence — as well as Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton, who headlined the show in his hometown of St. Louis, where he defeated rising "NXT" star Je'Von Evans.