WWE NXT Live Coverage - 10/8/2024: Orton Vs. Evans, Tag Team Title Match, More
"WWE NXT" continues its tour of the Midwest, stopping in St. Louis, MO for its second episode on The CW. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is set to make his "NXT" debut, facing Je'Von Evans in Orton's hometown.
Also set for tonight's show, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazier and Axiom will defend the titles against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will also be in action, defending his title against Tony D'Angelo, after weeks of build.
"WWE NXT" is set to air at 8pm ET on The CW.
Show Kicks Off In STL
The show opens with Je'Von Evans and Randy Orton making their way to the arena. Trick Williams arrives. A video recap of last week's premiere on The CW plays.
In the arena, Trick Williams's music hits and the new NXT Champion makes his way to the ring.
This event is currently in progress, refresh the page for up to date results.