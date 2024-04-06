Paul Heyman Channels The Spirit Of ECW In Extreme WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Surprisingly kicking off the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman channeled a multitude of his character incarnations over the years while praising several contemporaries and promising that he wasn't anywhere near finished being a disruptor in the industry. The Philadelphia faithful audibly pleaded for ECW all the while, but Heyman encompassed his entire professional wrestling journey, as well as recognizing his children, before donning his all-too-familiar trenchcoat, trademark big brick 1990s cell phone, and leaving no one in the audience disappointed for a lack of adult language.

Inducted by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who admitted, "'The Tribal Chief' doesn't happen if I'm not with 'The Wiseman,'" an instantly emotional Heyman quickly in his speech got to praising Paul "Triple H" Levesque, about whom he said, "The way that this man has assumed the pencil of this company and has led us to a creative freedom backstage where more superstars are emerging into the main event in front of your very eyes, and the manner in which he leads us, for prosperity into that camera, for the rest of my life, I will be a Paul Levesque guy!"

Heyman then laid praise to his children talking about how he's long been recognized as an orator, but that his father was a far better orator than he could ever be, and even with all that, no words could ever describe the way he felt about his son and daughter. Mixing in plenty of extreme for the Philadelphia faithful, Heyman brought it all full circle, kicking off the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in a way that was almost impossible to follow.

