Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2023 Awards

The success that WWE is experiencing at the moment from a business perspective is undeniable. At every premium live event press conference, it's announced that they've set new record gates, viewership numbers, overall revenue, etc. Add to that the merger with UFC to create TKO Holdings under the Endeavor umbrella, and business-wise, the company is rolling. But to win Promotion of the Year, you've got to do better than to just do good business. You've got to put forth an entertaining product, and WWE has thoroughly checked that box in 2023, as well.

Be it "Raw," "SmackDown," or "NXT," the year-in-review for all three brands can be looked upon as a major success, and that's when you know a company is cooking. Key storylines for WWE have endured throughout the year, including Cody Rhodes' attempt to "finish his story" by winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. That, of course, didn't happen, but the quest continues for "The American Nightmare." GUNTHER has become a top star, now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion ever after surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's record in September. The Bloodline, dominant for so long, endured growing pains with defections, returns, and lingering uncertainty. And The Judgment Day followed the Bloodline blueprint as the continuous thread throughout countless episodes of "Raw," seeing both individual and team success all year long. Seth Rollins welcomed a new(ish) title to the WWE fold, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in May and establishing it as best as anyone could, with several key players gunning for the gold over the course of the year, possibly including CM Punk, whose return at Survivor Series flipped the wrestling world on its head.

Under Shawn Michaels, "NXT" has continued to turn out arguably the best two hours of sports entertainment on a weekly basis across the industry, while establishing new stars primed to take the main roster by storm, if they haven't already. And when you consider the developmental brand in that regard, it's hard to see WWE tapering off anytime soon. In the Endeavor era, and under Paul Levesque, with Vince McMahon now definitively out from a day-to-day creative perspective, anything is possible and time and again, the company has proven that it isn't afraid to take its time, boding well for not just 2023, but for a very long time to come. (Written by Jon Jordan)

Runner-up: AEW

Others receiving first-round votes: CMLL, NJPW