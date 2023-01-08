Opponents Announced For The Great Muta's Retirement Match

In June 2022, legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto, otherwise known as The Great Muta, announced he was embarking a on retirement tour. Pro Wrestling NOAH previously announced that Muta would team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin for his final match on January 22 in Yokohama. We now know that Muta, Sting, and Allin will take on the trio of Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event that is being labeled "End of Nightmare."

Throughout his retirement tour, Muta has encountered a number of faces from his past. In September, he appeared on "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" to help Sting and Allin fend off The House of Black. Muta and Sting have shared the ring over 100 times across companies such as WCW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling dating back to 1989. In his final singles match, Muta took on WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura on New Year's Day. Their history as rivals began in 2008 when Muta beat Nakamura to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Muta walked down the ramp of the Tokyo Dome one more time at Wrestle Kingdom 17. In his final NJPW appearance, the 60-year-old teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino to score the victory over Los Ingobernables de Japon's BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito. His last match ever will also be a six-man tag team bout as he takes on three men he's shared the ring with numerous times over the years. Notably, Marufuji defeated Muta in June 2021 to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship. When all is said and done on January 22, Muta will officially hang up his boots following a career that has spanned nearly 40 years.