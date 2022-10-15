The Great Muta Credits 'Gates Of The Demon World' For AEW Appearance

Over the past 38 years, Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, has made a huge impact in pro wrestling. Winning championships in Japan and the United States for companies such as NJPW, WCW, NWA, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, it's not an overstatement to call Muto a legend. With his illustrious career coming to a close early next year, Muto, 59,recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Muto, as The Great Muta, made a surprise one-off appearance at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" to reunite with former longtime rival-turned-ally Sting for the first time in 18 years.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman recently had the pleasure to talk to Muto via a written exchange. When Hausman asked Muto how it felt to reunite with Sting, Muto said, "If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting." Muto has faced off against Sting in one-one matches nearly 50 times. However, when the two last competed in the ring together, they teamed up to defeat the team of Diamond Dallas Page and Satoshi Kojima. Muto also told Hausman that his alter ego was excited, saying, "Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this."

When Hausman asked Muto what brought him to "Rampage," Muto had an interesting answer: "When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW's ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama." Muto is referencing the fact that his final match as The Great Muta will take place in January, as he and Sting will be on the same side in a six-man tag match at the Tokyo Dome.