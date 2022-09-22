Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Matthews was preparing to attack a vulnerable Sting with a baseball bat as the Stinger was handcuffed to a chair. But Muta arrived and, after surveying the situation, sprayed mist into Matthews' face, causing him to bump into stablemate Julia Hart, sending her through a ringside table. Sting was then able to pin Matthews for the victory, and, in the post-match celebration, Sting and Muta embraced in a hug.

The special two-hour edition of "Rampage" airs this Friday night. In addition to witnessing Muta's return during this tag match, fans can expect to see Sammy Guevara against Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs squaring off once again, the Golden Ticket Battle Royale, and more.