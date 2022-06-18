As noted last week, The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) announced during “The Cyberfest Festival” that he plans to retire next spring.

Muta is currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah. Muta made his pro-wrestling debut in 1984 with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’s best known for his time with NJPW as well as WCW.

During his career, Muta had held 32 Championships, including the IWGP Heavyweight Title, the WCW World Tag Team Championship, and the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

He is also recognized as one of the wrestlers that popularized innovative moves that are used often in modern wrestling like the Shining Wizard, the Moonsault, the Muta Lock, and the Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Pro Wrestling Noah announced the below dates for Muta’s retirement tour:

* July 16, 2022 at Nippon Budokan

* September 25, 2022 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

* October 30, 2022 at Ariake Arena, Tokyo

* January 22, 2023 at Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)

As noted, Muta intends to have a total of 5 final matches before his in-ring retirement.

