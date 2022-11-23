AEW Star Will Tag With Sting And The Great Muta In Japan

The Great Muta will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career at the turn of the year. The legendary Japanese wrestler is currently embarking on a retirement tour in conjunction with Pro Wrestling NOAH, with the final tour date penciled in for January 22 at the Yokohama Arena. Among his final stretch of matches, Muta will do battle with WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura on January 1, but on January 22 in Muta's final bow, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will team with legendary rival Sting and another AEW talent freshly announced.

The promotion confirmed via press release that Darby Allin will be heading to Japan to team with Muta and Sting on January 22. Allin has been a longtime ally of Sting's on AEW programming, with the pair most recently teaming up to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Disqualification match at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. Muta and Sting had been placed in a six-man tag team match for Muta's final match, but their other partner was a mystery up until Allin's reveal.

Despite Muta, Sting, and Allin all now cemented in for the six-man tag bout in January, their opponents for #byebyeMuta still remain unknown. When speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman last month, Muta revealed that he was still in the dark over who he'd be against in his final tag team battle. The latest match on Muta's NOAH retirement tour took place on October 30. Muta successfully competed as Keiji Muto, alongside Naomichi Marufuji and Yoshiki Inamura, against Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.