The Great Muta In The Dark About Who He And Sting Will Wrestle

Earlier this month, following The Great Muta's surprise appearance at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" saving Sting from a vicious assault, it was announced that the longtime rivals would team together with another currently unnamed partner at Muta's upcoming retirement event in Yokohama, Japan. However, when speaking exclusively with Wrestling Inc., the Japanese legend appeared unsure about his team's potential opponents for the six-man tag team bout.

"I don't know who it will be." Muta told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. Sting and Muta first stepped into the ring against each other on April 23, 1989, at a National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) house show, battling over the NWA World Television Championship. That night, Sting retained the title via disqualification, but it would ultimately wind up being the first chapter of a legendary feud between the pair. The duo would continue to battle over the NWA World Television Championship before their rivalry took them across the Pacific Ocean to Muta's homeland, Japan. After teaming together on a series of shows for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Sting and Muta collided in a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, where the champion Muta retained.

The two legends would cross paths again in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), with their last one-on-one bout taking place on a WCW house show in Lubbock, Texas, as "The Icon" picked up the victory. Sting and Muta would team up once again in 2004 for a crossover event involving Hawai'i Championship Wrestling and the American Wrestling Association Superstars Of Wrestling, as the wrestling icons defeated Diamond Dallas Page and Satoshi Kojima. Muta recently announced plans to retire from the ring in January 2023. By o, Sting has yet to announce any retirement plans and still performs sporadically for Tony Khan's AEW.